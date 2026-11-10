Russian paraglider Alexey stranded on high tension wires near Tandu
A Russian paraglider named Alexey got tangled in high-tension wires near Tandu, Mandi district, after taking off from the popular Bir Billing spot on Monday afternoon.
He's currently stranded about 100 meters above the ground, and a rescue mission is in full swing to get him down safely.
Alexey's location prompts Mandi rescue operation
Alexey managed to send his location and photos to local paragliding officials, which helped kick-start a fast rescue effort.
Teams from the Mandi administration and the State Disaster Response Force have set up nets and mattresses below him and are using machinery for the tricky operation.
Officials say Alexey's safety is their top priority, with continuous efforts being made to bring him down unharmed.