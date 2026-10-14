S Jaishankar arrives Abu Dhabi for Raisina Middle East Forum
India
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar just touched down in Abu Dhabi to join the Raisina Middle East Forum, where he was greeted by UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy.
The big goal? Strengthening the India-UAE partnership and tackling issues both countries care about.
S Jaishankar visits amid Houthi attacks
Jaishankar's trip comes as tensions rise in the region, especially after recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.
He will meet with UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to talk strategy and boost economic ties.
UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash summed it up well, saying Gulf security is a "shared responsibility," and these talks are all about working together for more stability.