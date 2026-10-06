S Jaishankar begins 5-day Africa visit to boost trade ties
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a five-day visit to Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, and Ethiopia, aiming to strengthen ties through talks on trade, economic growth, and development.
In Ghana, he's focusing on teaming up in pharmaceuticals and agriculture, and supporting President Mahama's push for more industry.
Jaishankar to lead regional diplomats meeting
In Ethiopia, Jaishankar will lead a regional diplomats' meeting, showing India's growing interest in African affairs.
He also caught up with Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in Addis Ababa for some diplomatic teamwork.
Just before this trip, he met former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd in New Delhi to chat about global issues and the Indo-Pacific.