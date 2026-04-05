S Jaishankar calls Iran, Qatar, UAE to calm West Asia
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is actively working the phones about the West Asia conflict.
On Sunday, April 5, 2026, he spoke with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (marking their sixth chat since tensions flared up) and also connected with Qatar's prime minister and the UAE's foreign minister.
All these conversations are part of efforts to calm things down in a region that's getting more unpredictable by the day.
US president warns Iran over Hormuz
These calls come just as US President issued a warning to Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, raising stakes even higher.
With so many countries involved, everyone's watching closely to see if diplomacy can help steady things in West Asia.