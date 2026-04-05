S Jaishankar calls Iran, Qatar, UAE to calm West Asia India Apr 05, 2026

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is actively working the phones about the West Asia conflict.

On Sunday, April 5, 2026, he spoke with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (marking their sixth chat since tensions flared up) and also connected with Qatar's prime minister and the UAE's foreign minister.

All these conversations are part of efforts to calm things down in a region that's getting more unpredictable by the day.