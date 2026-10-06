S. Jaishankar calls UN largely irrelevant at New Delhi event

Jaishankar made it clear he doesn't want to ditch the U.N. but believes it needs serious reform to actually work for everyone.

He mentioned that some countries block change by claiming they're protecting Africa's interests, even though African nations have already shared what they want.

India is pushing for a permanent seat on an expanded U.N. Security Council and is teaming up with other countries for this goal.

Still, he admitted that real reform is tough since it needs agreement from all five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council:

S. Jaishankar said, "Our job must be to fix the UN, not to work around the UN; the UN itself has to help with that process."