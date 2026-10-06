S. Jaishankar calls UN largely irrelevant at New Delhi event
S. Jaishankar thinks the United Nations Security Council (U.N. Security Council) just isn't keeping up with today's world.
At an event in New Delhi, he called the U.N. "largely irrelevant" when it comes to handling big global crises, like those in Ukraine, the Gulf, Africa, or even COVID-19.
He pointed out that while the U.N. has grown from 51 to 193 countries, its leadership structure hasn't really changed.
India seeks permanent expanded UNSC seat
Jaishankar made it clear he doesn't want to ditch the U.N. but believes it needs serious reform to actually work for everyone.
He mentioned that some countries block change by claiming they're protecting Africa's interests, even though African nations have already shared what they want.
India is pushing for a permanent seat on an expanded U.N. Security Council and is teaming up with other countries for this goal.
Still, he admitted that real reform is tough since it needs agreement from all five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council:
S. Jaishankar said, "Our job must be to fix the UN, not to work around the UN; the UN itself has to help with that process."