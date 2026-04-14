S. Jaishankar contacts Australia and Israel amid Middle East tensions
India
With tensions rising in the Middle East, India is actively reaching out to key countries.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has been holding calls with leaders from Australia and Israel to talk about keeping the region stable and secure.
India prioritizes Indians's safety and partnerships
Jaishankar also connected with officials from Singapore and Kuwait, especially highlighting the safety of Indians living abroad.
He even met the UAE president in Abu Dhabi to boost India-UAE relations.
All these moves show India is prioritizing both its people's safety and its partnerships during this crisis.