S Jaishankar ends Trinidad and Tobago visit celebrating Girmitya ties

S Jaishankar opens Jaipur Foot center

Jaishankar opened a new prosthetics center in Penal, expanding India's Jaipur Foot initiative that has already helped more than 800 people in Trinidad and Tobago.

He also stopped by the iconic Dattatreya Mandir (home to an 85-foot Hanuman statue) and called his time with the Indo-Trinbagonian community a "home away from home," underlining India's commitment to being a reliable partner for Trinidad and Tobago.