S Jaishankar ends Trinidad and Tobago visit celebrating Girmitya ties
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrapped up his Trinidad and Tobago trip by focusing on the Girmitya community, descendants of Indian laborers who migrated there generations ago and now make up nearly half the country's population.
His visit was all about celebrating shared roots and building stronger cultural bonds.
S Jaishankar opens Jaipur Foot center
Jaishankar opened a new prosthetics center in Penal, expanding India's Jaipur Foot initiative that has already helped more than 800 people in Trinidad and Tobago.
He also stopped by the iconic Dattatreya Mandir (home to an 85-foot Hanuman statue) and called his time with the Indo-Trinbagonian community a "home away from home," underlining India's commitment to being a reliable partner for Trinidad and Tobago.