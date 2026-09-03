S Jaishankar in Kyiv says oil purchases won't end war

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar visited Kyiv and made it clear that the Russia-Ukraine war won't end just by stopping or continuing oil purchases.

He said, "This conflict, which is today in its fifth year, will not be solved because somebody is buying or not buying oil or alumina or minerals or metals or fertilizer," and emphasized that real peace can only come through dialogue and negotiation.

India's decision to keep importing Russian oil has drawn criticism from Western countries, but Jaishankar defended it, saying affordable energy is essential for India's huge population.