S Jaishankar in Kyiv says oil purchases won't end war
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar visited Kyiv and made it clear that the Russia-Ukraine war won't end just by stopping or continuing oil purchases.
He said, "This conflict, which is today in its fifth year, will not be solved because somebody is buying or not buying oil or alumina or minerals or metals or fertilizer," and emphasized that real peace can only come through dialogue and negotiation.
India's decision to keep importing Russian oil has drawn criticism from Western countries, but Jaishankar defended it, saying affordable energy is essential for India's huge population.
Jaishankar meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Sybiha
While in Ukraine, Jaishankar met Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Sybiha to talk about the wider fallout of the war, including attacks on ships that have put Indian seafarers at risk and affected many nations of the Global South.
He also offered condolences after an Indian national was killed in a recent attack on Kyiv, and reaffirmed India's support for efforts toward peace and reducing harm from the conflict.