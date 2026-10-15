S Jaishankar in UAE meets foreign minister, seeks stronger ties
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a three-day trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), aiming to strengthen the partnership between the two countries and tackle big global issues.
He met with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, setting the stage for some important conversations.
S Jaishankar urges global institution updates
Jaishankar also joined the Raisina Dialogue's Middle East edition, where he called for updates to global institutions so they keep up with today's world.
His meetings are expected to show how India and the UAE are teaming up for a stronger future together.