S Jaishankar meets Qatar PM, seeks cooperation on energy, trade

Jaishankar's tour includes Bahrain Kuwait Oman

This stop in Qatar is part of Jaishankar's wider Gulf tour. He is also visiting Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman from July five to July 10 to build stronger regional ties.

The trip comes as Qatar helps mediate U.S.-Iran talks to ease tensions.

After wrapping up in the Gulf, Jaishankar heads to New York for India's U.N. Security Council campaign launch on July 13, then Brussels for an India-European Union tech meeting with European leaders.