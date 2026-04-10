S Jaishankar meets Toshimitsu Motegi on Strait of Hormuz security India Apr 10, 2026

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi caught up on Friday to talk about rising tensions in West Asia and the need for safer seas around the Strait of Hormuz.

Their chat came after a U.S.-Iran cease-fire, which both welcomed.

Jaishankar also thanked Japan for reaching out after Indian lives were lost in the conflict.