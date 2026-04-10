S Jaishankar meets Toshimitsu Motegi on Strait of Hormuz security
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi caught up on Friday to talk about rising tensions in West Asia and the need for safer seas around the Strait of Hormuz.
Their chat came after a U.S.-Iran cease-fire, which both welcomed.
Jaishankar also thanked Japan for reaching out after Indian lives were lost in the conflict.
India and Japan seek calm seas
Both ministers agreed it's crucial to calm things down in West Asia and keep vital shipping routes safe.
They're teaming up with other countries too, aiming for more reliable energy supplies and regional peace.
As Jaishankar put it, India is ready to work closely with Japan "to keep things stable and secure."