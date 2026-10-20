S Jaishankar meets UAE foreign minister over West Asia crisis
India
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar met with his United Arab Emirates counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Tuesday to talk about the ongoing crisis in West Asia.
Jaishankar stressed India's push for peace and thanked the UAE for looking out for Indians living there, especially as tensions rise after recent Houthi attacks in the region.
India UAE trade crosses $100 billion
This meeting also showed how close India and the UAE have become, especially since their big trade deal (CEPA) in 2022 pushed their trade past $100 billion.
Jaishankar highlighted new progress in defense, energy, and technology partnerships, showing confidence in each other even during uncertain times.