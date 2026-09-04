S. Jaishankar meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, stresses energy flow
India
India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar just met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.
They talked about the Russia-Ukraine war and how it's affecting everyone, with Jaishankar making it clear that India's top priority is keeping energy flowing for its 1.4 billion people.
He also said real peace will come from dialogue, not trade bans.
Zelenskyy warns attack threatens food supplies
Zelenskyy thanked India for backing peace efforts and called out the recent attack on Indian seafarers in the Black Sea, warning they threaten global food supplies.
The leaders discussed strengthening bilateral ties.