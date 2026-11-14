S Jaishankar on stress, adaptation, yoga at Hindustan Times Summit
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar recently got real about the stress of his role at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.
Even after seven years on the job and a packed schedule, he manages to stay healthy by making time for yoga, music, and movies.
He says that in international diplomacy, you have to keep adapting as things are always changing.
S Jaishankar logged 161 trips abroad
Jaishankar describes his routine as "Every day looks completely different because often, every day I'm in a completely different place," with frequent travel: 161 trips abroad since 2019, including 23 just this year.
With each day often spent in a new place and sleep schedules out of whack, he relies on little rituals like reading or yoga to recharge.
As he puts it, "You have no time; you adjust your day continuously to the requirements of the situation, you build it into your life."