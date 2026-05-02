S Jaishankar starts 9 day Caribbean tour highlighting Girmitiya ties
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a nine-day tour of Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago from May 2-10.
His journey started with a quick stop in Zurich, where he got a warm welcome from Indian officials.
The visit highlights India's close historical ties with these Caribbean nations, especially through their Girmitiya (indentured laborer) communities.
Jaishankar seeks stronger India Caribbean ties
Jaishankar's main goal is to boost political partnerships and work together on development issues.
He will meet leaders in each country to talk about everything from regional challenges to global topics.
He is also set to connect with business leaders and the local Indian community, a move that is all about strengthening India's presence and building bridges between people across continents.