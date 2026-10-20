S. Jaishankar thanks Marco Rubio for Taj hotel 26/11 tribute
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar thanked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for a moving tribute to the 26/11 Mumbai attack victims at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, calling it "All of Mumbai, and indeed all of India, appreciates your laying a wreath today at the Taj Hotel's 26/11 Memorial."
The reception marked 250 years of American independence and highlighted growing warmth between the two countries.
Jaishankar praises US extradition and cooperation
Jaishankar also praised the US for pushing forward the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, one of the key culprits in the 2008 attacks, underlining both nations' commitment to fighting terrorism.
He pointed to stronger India-US teamwork in areas like trade, tech, energy, and defense, plus collaboration in energy, defense and civil aviation, and keeping the Indo-Pacific region stable.
All this comes as both countries look to boost their partnership.