S. Jaishankar to visit 3 Caribbean nations reinforcing South-South ties
India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will visit Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.
The goal? To strengthen India's bonds with these countries, especially since they have vibrant Indian-origin communities, and to keep building on long-standing friendships.
The visit highlights India's focus on working together with other developing nations (also known as South-South cooperation) for mutual growth.
Jaishankar to meet leaders business diaspora
Jaishankar will meet with local leaders, business folks, and members of the Indian diaspora to talk about partnerships and shared interests.
By connecting with both officials and communities tied by history, the visit aims to deepen ties that go way back, while also opening doors for new opportunities between India and the Caribbean.