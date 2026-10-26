S Jaishankar to visit Atlanta for G-20 and Quad meetings
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is off to Atlanta for G-20 and Quad foreign ministers' meetings on October 30-31.
Hosted by the US secretary of state, these sessions bring together the US India, Japan, and Australia to talk strategy in the Indo-Pacific, especially important after some recent diplomatic bumps between India and the US.
Quad leaders summit likely November 16
The Quad leaders' summit is likely set for November 16 in Manila, the first in two years after delays from last year's India-US strain.
With rising tensions between Manila and Beijing and President Trump heading to China soon after, this summit is significant in terms of both its timing and venue.