S Jaishankar urges calm in West Asia amid U.S.-Iran standoff
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is calling for calm in West Asia, pointing out how the ongoing U.S.-Iran standoff is messing with global trade and energy prices.
Speaking at the Indian Ocean Conference, he stressed that attacks on civilians and shipping routes just make things worse for everyone, especially with a fragile two-week ceasefire in place and disagreements still brewing over Lebanon.
Iran restricts Strait of Hormuz shipping
The conflict has led to Iran virtually blocking the crucial Strait of Hormuz, causing oil and gas prices to spike worldwide.
While Iran is letting ships from "friendly" countries through, some routes are disrupted.
Jaishankar's push for safe passage comes just before new U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad, where leaders hope to cool things down and get trade moving again.