S Jaishankar urges United Nations overhaul, reiterates India's permanent seat
External affairs minister S Jaishankar says it's time for the United Nations to get an upgrade, arguing that its current setup doesn't really reflect today's world.
Speaking at the Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi, he pointed out how a deadlock in the U.N. Security Council is holding things back and repeated India's call for a permanent seat at the table.
Jaishankar flags UN structure, global trade
Jaishankar highlighted that while more countries have joined the U.N. over time, its structure hasn't kept up.
He explained that this mismatch, especially in the Security Council, makes it tough for the U.N. to tackle modern global issues.
He also raised concerns about global trade rules being bent by non-market practices, saying even those who created these rules are now struggling with their impact.