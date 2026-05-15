S Jaishankar warns BRICS: West Asia crisis threatens energy shipping

Jaishankar urges Gaza cease-fire and diplomacy

Jaishankar pushed for more dialogue and diplomacy to cool things down in West Asia.

He highlighted the urgent need for a Gaza cease-fire, better humanitarian access, and a real shot at a two-state solution.

He also criticized one-sided sanctions that hurt developing countries, called out cross-border terrorism, and pressed for UN Security Council reforms so everyone gets fair representation.

On top of that, he stressed working together on climate justice and closing the digital gap—all ahead of this year's big BRICS summit.