Sabar Institute, Constitutional Guardians Forum flag Telangana voter discrepancy notices

More than 200,000 voters in Telangana (everyone age 35 and older) just got notices saying there are issues with their voter records.

The catch? The constituency-wise list has an empty cell under "Reason for discrepancy" for 2,01,249 voters, raising concerns about whether the notice matched the list.

This whole situation was flagged by Sabar Institute and Constitutional Guardians Forum after they dug into recent electoral data.