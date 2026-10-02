Sabar Institute, Constitutional Guardians Forum flag Telangana voter discrepancy notices
More than 200,000 voters in Telangana (everyone age 35 and older) just got notices saying there are issues with their voter records.
The catch? The constituency-wise list has an empty cell under "Reason for discrepancy" for 2,01,249 voters, raising concerns about whether the notice matched the list.
This whole situation was flagged by Sabar Institute and Constitutional Guardians Forum after they dug into recent electoral data.
Issue spans 30,971 of 36,169 booths
Turns out, almost everyone who got these mystery notices is male, mostly between 42 and 50 years old.
Sabir Ahamed from Sabar Institute pointed out that this means that there is a gap in coordination and matching of list with notices served, especially as regards the reason, indicating that this may reflect a rule that was applied rather than random errors.
The problem stretches across 30,971 of the 36,169 booths in Telangana, raising concerns about how well the election process is being managed.