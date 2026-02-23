Sabarimala gold scam: Kerala HC orders probe into missing funds
The Kerala High Court has called for an official probe into missing gold and funds from the 2017 Sabarimala flagmast installation.
Reports flagged that out of about 9,573gm of gold meant for the temple, only 9,340gm were accounted for—plus, donor names were left out in records.
The court wants answers on where the rest went.
Investigation is on in full swing
Statements were taken from filmmakers Shaji Kailas and Renji Panicker, along with producer Suresh Kumar. Big names like Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi are still to be heard from.
Investigators have a month to file their report (i.e., by March 2026); if they find evidence of wrongdoing, it could mean criminal charges ahead.
Meanwhile, a special team collected 36 gold samples from the Sabarimala Temple—they're off to Jamshedpur for advanced lab tests (think XRF and ICP-MS tech). Results are expected by March 31, 2026.