Sabarimala gold theft case: ED questions head priest Rajeevaru

Investigators are tracking money trails linked to several suspects

Rajeevaru was arrested in January and spent 41 days in custody before getting bail last month.

The case has drawn a lot of attention, with a special team digging into scientific reports and tracking money trails linked to several suspects.

The ED has already raided locations across three states and frozen ₹1.3 crore belonging to Potti under money laundering laws.

Investigators are still working to uncover exactly how the temple's gold vanished—and who all were involved.