Sabarimala gold theft case: ED questions head priest Rajeevaru
The Sabarimala temple's head priest, Kandararu Rajeevaru, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday about a major gold theft.
Authorities are investigating the disappearance of 4.5kg of gold from sacred idols and door frames—gifts from Vijay Mallya—during maintenance work in 2019.
The probe is also looking into Rajeevaru's ties with Unnikrishnan Potti, the main suspect.
Rajeevaru was arrested in January and spent 41 days in custody before getting bail last month.
The case has drawn a lot of attention, with a special team digging into scientific reports and tracking money trails linked to several suspects.
The ED has already raided locations across three states and frozen ₹1.3 crore belonging to Potti under money laundering laws.
Investigators are still working to uncover exactly how the temple's gold vanished—and who all were involved.