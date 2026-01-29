Sabarimala gold theft case: Ex-official Sreekumar gets bail
S. Sreekumar, a former administrative officer and the sixth accused in the Sabarimala Temple gold theft, has been granted conditional bail after 43 days in custody.
He's now the second person to get bail in this high-profile case, with the court considering that he signed documents on his superiors' instructions.
What happened in the gold theft?
Back in July, 42.8kg of gold cladding was removed from Sabarimala Temple's door panels for "repairs," but not all of it made its way back.
The gold took a detour through private temples and even actor Jayaram's house for rituals before reaching workshops in Chennai, and records were fudged to cover up the unauthorized removal.
Where does the investigation stand?
Several people have been arrested so far—including a former Devaswom Board president—and investigators just got six more weeks to dig deeper.
The Enforcement Directorate has also seized over ₹1 crore worth of assets from prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty as they follow the money trail.