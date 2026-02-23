Sabarimala gold theft case: SIT likely to challenge tantri's bail India Feb 23, 2026

The Sabarimala gold theft case just took another turn: the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is likely to challenge the bail given to temple chief priest (Tantri) Kandararu Rajeevaru.

He was granted bail (release date and custody duration not provided in the source), with the court saying there wasn't even an iota of evidence against him and observing his role was confined to ritual or ceremonial matters.

The SIT has not specified where it might appeal, while Law Minister P Rajeev called the court's comments "abnormal."