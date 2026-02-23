Sabarimala gold theft case: SIT likely to challenge tantri's bail
The Sabarimala gold theft case just took another turn: the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is likely to challenge the bail given to temple chief priest (Tantri) Kandararu Rajeevaru.
He was granted bail (release date and custody duration not provided in the source), with the court saying there wasn't even an iota of evidence against him and observing his role was confined to ritual or ceremonial matters.
The SIT has not specified where it might appeal, while Law Minister P Rajeev called the court's comments "abnormal."
Case timeline and political ramifications
This all started after nearly 4.5kg of gold—donor and donation year not stated in the source—went missing from sacred Sabarimala artifacts during refurnishing (year not stated in the source).
Opposition parties are now accusing investigators of dragging their feet to protect those involved, especially since Rajeevaru has been granted bail recently, and ex-Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar has been granted bail in one case but remains in custody in another.
No March 31 deadline is mentioned in the source.