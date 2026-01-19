Sabarimala gold theft: Hindu groups push for CBI probe
On Monday, several Hindu organizations gathered outside the Kerala Secretariat, calling for a CBI investigation into the alleged theft of 4.54kg of gold from Sabarimala temple's idols and doors.
They also demanded that the State government relinquish control over the Devaswom administration.
Why does it matter?
This protest comes after claims that gold was secretly removed under the guise of repairs, with VHP leader Alok Kumar accusing officials of being involved in smuggling.
The case has sparked petitions in the High Court and led to an expanded investigation by a Special Investigation Team, which found evidence of tampering and arrested 11 people so far.
The issue has stirred strong feelings about transparency and who should oversee important religious sites.