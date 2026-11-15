Sabarimala November 17 aims 75 pilgrims per minute, police prepared
Sabarimala is aiming big this pilgrimage season, kicking off November 17. The temple wants to welcome 75 pilgrims every minute on the holy steps.
Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan says police and senior officers are all set to keep things running smoothly, with extra attention on crowd management.
Minister Muraleedharan assures 7.5 million aravana tins
Worried about missing out on appam or aravana? No need, Devaswom Minister K. Muraleedharan assures that production will be steady, with a whopping 7.5 million aravana tins planned.
The state is also set to release the first installment of payments due to local self-government bodies for setting up facilities for pilgrims, and instructions were issued to ensure adequate stocks of medicines at healthcare centers, plus infrastructure upgrades are already lined up for next year's season.