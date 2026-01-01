Sabarimala scandal: SIT finds more gold missing from temple artifacts

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft scandal has revealed that more temple artifacts are missing gold. The SIT, which was formed on the orders of the Kerala High Court , had initially registered two cases related to missing gold from Dwarapalaka idols and door frames of the temple's sanctum sanctorum. However, a report submitted at Kollam's vigilance court indicates that the issue extends beyond these two items.

Extended theft Gold missing from 7 copper plates at Sabarimala temple The report states that gold is also missing from seven copper plates at the temple's Prabha Mandalam. These plates cover idols of Siva and Vyali roopam, an architectural element on the sopanam (steps leading to the sanctum). The report said the gold was removed using a chemical mixture at Smart Creations in Chennai and is now with Bellary-based jeweler Govardhan Roddam.

Accused apprehended SIT seeks custody of accused in Sabarimala scandal The SIT has sought the custody of three accused persons: self-styled sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty, Govardhan Roddam, and Pankaj Bhandari of Smart Creations. These three are among the 10 people arrested so far. The SIT has also sought technical assistance from VSSC-Thiruvananthapuram, an ISRO center, to determine how much gold-plating material is present on different artifacts at the temple.

Ongoing investigation SIT questions former minister, arrests CPI(M) leaders Among the 10 arrested are three CPI(M) leaders and former party legislator A Padmakumar. Last week, the team also questioned former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who was in office during the alleged theft in 2019. The Sabarimala Temple came under scrutiny in October after the Kerala High Court ordered an extensive probe into alleged mismanagement of temple valuables and gold.