Sachin Kumar shot dead, brother Naresh kills shooter in Bawana
A tense day in North Delhi's Bawana saw 27-year-old Sachin Kumar shot dead by his friend Sonu Pradeep, all because of an old grudge.
Things escalated quickly; within minutes, Sachin's brother Naresh tracked down Sonu and killed him to avenge his brother.
Police caught Naresh as he tried to run away.
Two-year fight, CCTV helps reconstruct events
Turns out, this all started with a fight two years ago when Sonu had beaten up Sachin, leaving bad blood between them.
After late Saturday's single shooting, police used CCTV and witness accounts to piece things together.
As deputy commissioner of police (outer) Vikram Singh shared, Police said Sachin worked in a cowshed while Naresh is employed in a factory. Sonu was a salesman in a liquor shop.
Both bodies are now being examined as the investigation continues.