Sachin Vaze's bail stayed by Bombay HC until October 7
India
Former Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze, linked to the 2021 Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran's murder, will not be walking free just yet.
The Bombay High Court has paused his bail, so he will stay in Thane Central Prison at least until October 7 while things play out.
NIA invokes UAPA amid hearing delays
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) quickly challenged Vaze's bail, saying his alleged actions count as terrorism under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA.
The hearing was delayed because multiple judges recused themselves because one judge had past ties with Vaze's lawyer, while the others stepped aside for different reasons.
Now a new bench will take over and hear the case next week.