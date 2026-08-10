Sacred Baiga stone in Madhya Pradesh is 65-million-year-old coral fossil

The fossil formed around the same time as the mass extinction that wiped out the dinosaurs.

For thousands of years (possibly up to 10,000), the Baiga community has protected and honored this site.

As ASI archeologist Dr Manoj Kumar Kurmi shared, the tradition linked to the shrine could go back roughly 8,000 to 10,000 years, and he explained that people then worshiped elements of nature such as rocks, trees, or mountains.

Soon, findings from this discovery will be showcased at the state museum in Bhopal, highlighting Dindori's rich blend of history and tradition.