Sadar Bazaar vendors sell fireworks despite Delhi's ban before Chhath

Even though Delhi's firecracker ban kicked back in on November 9, vendors in Sadar Bazaar are still selling fireworks, mostly to clear out leftover stock before the Chhath festival.

With storage space tight and police patrolling the entrances, sellers are offering discounts and selling openly.

One vendor shared, "I have around 70-80 unsold boxes of a variety of fireworks, including phuljhadis, anaars, and chakris. All I have is a cart, and a small rented room in Shastri Park which I share with three other people. I can't store them, and I also can't throw them away. So, I thought I'll sell even if it is only a few boxes,"