Sahil Wakode's parents demand Devendra Fadnavis intervention and fresh probe
India
Sahil Wakode, an IIT Bombay student who died by suicide, has become the center of ongoing protests.
His parents have been sitting at Azad Maidan for 16 days, asking Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to step in because they are unhappy with how the investigation is being handled.
They want a senior police official to lead a fresh probe and have raised concerns about how new evidence is being managed.
IIT Bombay protests over caste allegation
Wakode's parents say their son faced caste discrimination at IIT Bombay.
Students at IIT Bombay have set up "Justice Corner 2.0" on campus.
Activist groups are also planning nationwide rallies and calling for the IIT Bombay director's resignation.