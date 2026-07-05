Saira Vadra returns to Khan Farm after July 4 order
Saira Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi's sister-in-law, is back at Khan Farm in Uttarakhand after a tense ownership dispute.
The district administration and police helped carry out a civil court order on July 4, letting her return to the nearly eight-acre property.
Security was tight during the handover, and things have calmed down for now.
Saira Vadra files contempt petition
Vadra's legal fight isn't over yet. She filed a contempt petition against Nasreen Sanga for ignoring earlier court orders, saying Sanga had already given up her claim in 2014 after getting ₹10 lakh.
But Sanga allegedly tried to take back the land after Kulsum Khan's death, sparking more legal action.
The Uttarakhand High Court is looking into claims of forcible occupation and possible administrative involvement, with another hearing set for July 6.
Court orders security at Khan farm
After regaining the farm, Vadra shared her relief: "Truth has prevailed."
The court also asked officials to keep things secure while she settles in again.
Security around the farm remains strong as the legal process continues.