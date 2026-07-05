Saira Vadra returns to Khan Farm after July 4 order

Saira Vadra files contempt petition

Vadra's legal fight isn't over yet. She filed a contempt petition against Nasreen Sanga for ignoring earlier court orders, saying Sanga had already given up her claim in 2014 after getting ₹10 lakh.

But Sanga allegedly tried to take back the land after Kulsum Khan's death, sparking more legal action.

The Uttarakhand High Court is looking into claims of forcible occupation and possible administrative involvement, with another hearing set for July 6.