'Got ₹39 hike last year': Angry Noida workers speak out 

Industrial workers in Noida Phase 2 have been protesting for four days over low wages and unrealistic work targets. The protests turned violent on Monday as demonstrators damaged vehicles and hurled stones at buildings. The workers are demanding a minimum monthly salary of ₹20,000 and an eight-hour workday instead of the current 12-hour shifts. They say their current salaries, which are under ₹15,000 a month, aren't enough to meet rising costs of living.

Trigger Protests fueled by Haryana's recent wage hike The protests in Noida have been fueled by a recent 35% wage hike in neighboring Haryana. The Haryana government had recently raised minimum wages for unskilled to highly skilled workers, making them feel underpaid compared to their counterparts across the border. Unskilled workers in Haryana will now earn at least ₹15,220 a month, while semi-skilled workers will earn ₹16,780 a month.

Workers Unrealistic targets Surender Kashyap (18), a measurement checker at Anubhav Apparels, told IE that he earns ₹13,000 but pays ₹4,000 in rent and struggles with rising costs like gas cylinders, which now cost ₹400. "They set a target for 70 pieces an hour and if we don't supply, they humiliate us. For years, they have given a mere ₹320 hike... They force us to work at night... If we're unwell, they say don't come next time."

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Work conditions Workers' salaries have barely increased over the years Another worker, Rahul (25), who works in the export line, said he earns ₹13,500 but can't save anything after paying ₹5,000 for room rent and ₹4,000 for ration. He was left with just ₹3,000 to feed his family of four. "Last year, my salary was increased by just ₹39! The HR doesn't listen to us," he said. Protesting workers have also raised concerns about overtime pay, safety issues, and lack of proper meals at work.

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Economic strain 'Exploited in our company' One protester, Lakshmi, said they are "being exploited in our company," highlighting issues such as meal timings and women's safety. Another protester stressed that workers should earn at least ₹800 a day instead of the current ₹300-400 daily wages. A protester also questioned that even if the current problem is because of the war, why are prices of other things, apart from cylinders, going up?" "We're not getting cylinders as well now," he told IE.