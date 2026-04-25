Saleem Wastik arrested by Delhi Police for Sandeep Bansal killing India Apr 25, 2026

YouTuber and martial arts teacher Saleem Wastik has finally been arrested by Delhi Police after about 26 years on the run (absconded since 2000).

He was wanted for the 1995 kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Sandeep Bansal, a crime he confessed to back then, but managed to dodge justice by faking his death and living under a new name.