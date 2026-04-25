Saleem Wastik arrested by Delhi Police for Sandeep Bansal killing
India
YouTuber and martial arts teacher Saleem Wastik has finally been arrested by Delhi Police after about 26 years on the run (absconded since 2000).
He was wanted for the 1995 kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Sandeep Bansal, a crime he confessed to back then, but managed to dodge justice by faking his death and living under a new name.
Fingerprints matched after February stabbing
Wastik, once known as Salim Khan, slipped away after getting interim bail in 2000, even though his conviction was upheld in 2011.
He reinvented himself as "Salim Ahmed," ran a shop, and became a YouTuber.
But after being seriously injured in a stabbing this February, police matched his fingerprints, finally ending a 31-year-old case.