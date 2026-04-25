Salik Ram Yadav allegedly beheads wife in Bundeli village, Chhattisgarh

Salik Ram Yadav surrenders to police

After the incident, Yadav put his wife's head and the weapon in a bag and went straight to the police to surrender.

He told officers that frequent fights over accusations about his character led to this outcome.

The couple had been originally from Ajgarbahar Haldimada village in Korba block and worked at a local poultry farm, raising four children together.

Police are investigating further and have sent the body for an autopsy.