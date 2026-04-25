Salik Ram Yadav allegedly beheads wife in Bundeli village, Chhattisgarh
A tragic incident unfolded in Bundeli village, Chhattisgarh, where 58-year-old Salik Ram Yadav allegedly beheaded his wife during an argument.
Villagers saw him walking through the streets carrying her severed head and the weapon used.
The dispute reportedly stemmed from ongoing domestic issues made worse by alcohol.
Salik Ram Yadav surrenders to police
After the incident, Yadav put his wife's head and the weapon in a bag and went straight to the police to surrender.
He told officers that frequent fights over accusations about his character led to this outcome.
The couple had been originally from Ajgarbahar Haldimada village in Korba block and worked at a local poultry farm, raising four children together.
Police are investigating further and have sent the body for an autopsy.