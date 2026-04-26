Salim Khan arrested, 1995 life convict for murder and kidnapping
India
After 26 years dodging the law, Salim Khan, a life convict for a 1995 murder and kidnapping, was finally arrested by Delhi Police in Loni, Ghaziabad.
Now 54, Khan had reinvented himself as "Salim Wastik," building a YouTube channel with more than 63,000 subscribers where he openly criticized Islamic ideology.
He was later assigned police security after being attacked.
Villager recognized Salim Khan from YouTube
Khan's secret life unraveled thanks to a cold case review that led police to Shamli, Uttar Pradesh.
While his family thought he was long gone, a villager recognized him from YouTube.
Investigators matched old photos and school IDs before moving in for the arrest, ending decades of hiding and state-hopping with new identities.