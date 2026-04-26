Salim Khan arrested, 1995 life convict for murder and kidnapping India Apr 26, 2026

After 26 years dodging the law, Salim Khan, a life convict for a 1995 murder and kidnapping, was finally arrested by Delhi Police in Loni, Ghaziabad.

Now 54, Khan had reinvented himself as "Salim Wastik," building a YouTube channel with more than 63,000 subscribers where he openly criticized Islamic ideology.

He was later assigned police security after being attacked.