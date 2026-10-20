Salt Lake 'Ram ki Ayodhya' poster highlights Ram, sparks debate
A new poster for the Ram ki Ayodhya event in Salt Lake, Kolkata, has people talking.
Instead of highlighting Maa Durga, the poster focuses on Lord Ram and promotes a Durga Puja that wraps up with Ravan Dahan.
Shared widely online, it has many wondering why traditional symbols are missing and what this means for how festivals are represented in Bengal.
First-year Salt Lake puja divides opinion
This is the first year Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad is hosting < em>Durga Puja, with big names like Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari involved.
Some folks online aren't happy about the use of Hindi over Bengali and the focus on Ram instead of Durga.
Others say it's just a different take on celebrations.
The whole thing has sparked fresh conversations about blending cultures during festivals, and how much tradition should change or stay the same.