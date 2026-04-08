Sandeep, 5, saw father killed by Narasimhulu in Boyakonda hamlet
India
A heartbreaking story from Andhra Pradesh: a five-year-old boy, Sandeep, saw his father, Gandhi, killed by his mother's partner, Narasimhulu.
Gandhi had gone to find his estranged wife, Rasathi, who was living with Narasimhulu in Boyakonda Yenadipalyam hamlet.
Narasimhulu lured Gandhi and Sandeep into the forest and attacked Gandhi while Sandeep watched.
Police arrest Narasimhulu and 2 others
After the attack, Sandeep was left alone overnight beside his father's body. The next morning, he managed to reach a nearby village and told locals what happened.
Police quickly arrested Narasimhulu and two others involved.
Sandeep is now safe in a care center as the investigation continues. The incident has deeply affected people in the local community.