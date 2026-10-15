Sandeep Kumar attacks wife, sons and father-in-law in Ludhiana
A tense family meeting in Ludhiana's Sangowal village turned violent when Sandeep Kumar, 39, attacked his wife Shivali, their two sons (13 and eight), and his father-in-law with a kitchen knife.
The incident happened while they were trying to resolve ongoing marital issues.
All four were seriously hurt but are now receiving treatment.
Sandeep Kumar detained, attempt murder case
Kumar was detained and registered a case against him for attempt to murder soon after the attack.
The violence broke out just as some conditions had been agreed upon, and Shivali went to the court complex to get an affidavit prepared documenting the agreed terms.
A neighbor helped get everyone to the hospital and called the police.
Authorities are now looking into earlier reports of domestic disputes in the family, with Inspector Jagdev Singh, SHO of Sadar police station, noting that the police were investigating the circumstances leading to the attack.