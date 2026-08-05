Sanitation workers, families protest at Jantar Mantar over manual scavenging
India
Sanitation workers and their families gathered at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, calling for real action to protect manual scavengers.
Led by the Safai Karamchari Andolan (SKA), they demanded proper enforcement of laws meant to end unsafe and unfair sewer cleaning jobs, and accountability for lives lost due to dangerous working conditions.
Workers recount deaths, demand government action
People shared tough personal stories, like Satyawati, whose brother-in-law Ashok Kumar died cleaning a septic tank in 2009.
Longtime worker Paleram talked about years without safety gear or training.
Deepti Sukumar said these deaths were "murder under the state's watch," urging the government to finally address caste-based exploitation and ensure safety and dignity for sanitation workers.