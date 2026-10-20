Sanjay Chopra allegedly died by suicide at Lajpat Nagar Metro
India
A sad start to the week in Delhi: Sanjay Chopra, 57, allegedly died by suicide at Lajpat Nagar Metro station on Monday morning.
The incident happened just as a train was pulling in around 8:41am.
CCTV footage confirmed he jumped onto the tracks, and police later found a suicide note and his PAN card at the scene.
Sanjay Chopra identified and family informed
Police arrived quickly after being alerted and identified Chopra, who was reportedly working as an LIC agent.
His family has been informed, and his body was being shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for further legal formalities.
An investigation is ongoing to understand more about what led up to this tragic event.