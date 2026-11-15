Sanjib Bhattacharya arrested for allegedly killing DJ Pari Nova's dogs

In a deeply upsetting incident, Sanjib Bhattacharya was arrested in Kolkata for allegedly killing two pet dogs belonging to his ex-partner, DJ Pari Nova.

The attack happened on November 14, 2026, in their shared apartment after the couple broke up.

Bhattacharya allegedly told investigators that he killed the dogs out of anger and to take revenge on his former partner, even video-called Nova to show one of the dogs during the act.