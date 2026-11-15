Sanjib Bhattacharya arrested for allegedly killing DJ Pari Nova's dogs
In a deeply upsetting incident, Sanjib Bhattacharya was arrested in Kolkata for allegedly killing two pet dogs belonging to his ex-partner, DJ Pari Nova.
The attack happened on November 14, 2026, in their shared apartment after the couple broke up.
Bhattacharya allegedly told investigators that he killed the dogs out of anger and to take revenge on his former partner, even video-called Nova to show one of the dogs during the act.
Debleena Dutt demands postmortem on dogs
Nova's neighbor found both dogs, a beagle and a mixed-breed, dead with clear signs of violence.
The news has sparked outrage among locals and animal rights groups. Activist Debleena Dutt called for a full investigation and a postmortem on the dogs, saying, "We demand a proper postmortem... to find out how they were killed."
Police are looking into what led up to this tragic event.