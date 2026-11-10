Sanjit 'Bunker' Roy, Barefoot College visionary, dies at 81
India
Sanjit "Bunker" Roy, the visionary behind Barefoot College, died peacefully at 81 in Tilonia, Rajasthan.
Surrounded by his wife Aruna Roy and close friends, he left behind a powerful legacy of uplifting rural communities and championing women's empowerment.
Founded 1972, Barefoot College trains villagers
Founded in 1972, Barefoot College turned Roy's dream of community-led progress into reality.
The college trained villagers, no matter their schooling, in skills like solar energy and health care.
One standout program taught women to bring solar power to remote villages, lighting up homes and futures across India and beyond.