Sanjiv Prakash Sharma denies Sandeep Mehta corruption allegations as fabricated
Sanjiv Prakash Sharma, former acting chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court, has pushed back against corruption allegations made by Supreme Court judge Sandeep Mehta.
Speaking to HT on October 2, Sharma called the accusations "fabricated" and blamed them on "personal jealousy," insisting there's no real evidence and calling it all a conspiracy.
Sharma seeks cross-examination of Mehta
Sharma pointed to old professional rivalry with Mehta: they both became senior advocates in 2011, but Sharma didn't have to apply for it.
He also accused Mehta of breaking confidentiality by sharing private letters with the Bar Council, saying this showed a lack of trust in the Chief Justice of India.
Sharma denied claims he influenced judges due to his connections and now wants a chance to cross-examine Mehta to clear his name.