Santosh Pandit arrested in Pune for obscene videos about politicians
Santosh Pandit, an activist and influencer, was arrested in Pune after posting videos with explicit language and gestures about Maharashtra's higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, a woman corporator, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The complaint came from Sarika Kamble, who said the clips, shared between July and early September, were both obscene and defamatory.
Pandit videos drew millions, FIR filed
Pandit's videos racked up millions of views before police filed a first information report, or FIR, under several laws.
He is now in police custody until September 8 as the investigation continues.
Meanwhile, Congress leaders have called his arrest an attack on free speech, with Prashant Jagtap saying the government is attempting to suppress the voice of people who raise civic issues and Yashomati Thakur criticizing the arrest in a post on X.