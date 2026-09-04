Santosh Pandit arrested in Pune for obscene videos about politicians

Pandit's videos racked up millions of views before police filed a first information report, or FIR, under several laws.

He is now in police custody until September 8 as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have called his arrest an attack on free speech, with Prashant Jagtap saying the government is attempting to suppress the voice of people who raise civic issues and Yashomati Thakur criticizing the arrest in a post on X.