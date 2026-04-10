Sarabjit Singh arrested after driving through Delhi Assembly VIP gate India Apr 10, 2026

Sarabjit Singh was arrested after he drove his car through the VIP gate at the Delhi Assembly on April 6.

He's now undergoing mental health treatment and is under observation at IHBAS while police look into whether he acted alone or whether a terrorist-act angle cannot be ruled out.

Singh is currently in eight-day police custody as the investigation continues.