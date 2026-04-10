Sarabjit Singh arrested after driving through Delhi Assembly VIP gate
India
Sarabjit Singh was arrested after he drove his car through the VIP gate at the Delhi Assembly on April 6.
He's now undergoing mental health treatment and is under observation at IHBAS while police look into whether he acted alone or whether a terrorist-act angle cannot be ruled out.
Singh is currently in eight-day police custody as the investigation continues.
Sarabjit Singh showed violent behavior
During questioning, Singh reportedly showed violent behavior, prompting doctors to step in.
His family shared that he'd struggled with depression for years but had recently stopped taking his medication.
Right now, he's under medical observation while authorities dig deeper into what happened and why.