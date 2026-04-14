Sarbananda Sonowal: almost 90% cargo backlog from Hormuz blockade cleared
India
Good news for global trade: Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal just shared that almost 90% of the cargo backlog from the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz has now been cleared.
The blockade, sparked by U.S.-Iran tensions, had caused major shipping delays and headaches for businesses relying on timely deliveries.
Government coordinates ports, waives ground rent
The government jumped into action right away, coordinating with ports to keep things moving and introducing waivers on ground rent to help out exporters and logistics partners.
Sonowal also emphasized that the government is staying alert against unfair trade practices, saying it is committed to keeping supply chains stable and fair for everyone involved.